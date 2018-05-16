Thursday, 17 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 16 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 14 May 2018

3News at 12.30

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 11 May 2018

Thursday, 10 May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 10 May 2018

Wednesday, 09 May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Tuesday, 08 May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Friday, 4th May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - man overboard

Friday, 04 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

BREAKING: Man critical after being stabbed near Blackhorse Luas stop in Dublin.

8:27 AM - 17 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged for the first time that he repaid his lawyer more than 100 thousand dollars last year.

6:19 AM - 17 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Taoiseach will meet with the British Prime Minister on the sidelines of an EU summit in Bulgaria today to discuss Brexit.

6:18 AM - 17 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Minister for Justice will launch a new Garda recruitment drive today.

6:18 AM - 17 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

It could be a crucial day at the Garda whistleblower tribunal with former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and fo… t.co/eipGC6AUfo

6:17 AM - 17 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Authorities in Hawaii are warning that people there could be about to see the start of explosive eruptions from a volcano.

6:17 AM - 17 May 18

3News
@ClaireBrockTV
Follow

Vicky Phelan's PAC appeal; PTSB row back on mortgage sell off plan; university multi million dollar payout to victi… t.co/4aHZZ0eLAy

9:54 PM - 16 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/mxumjeJBVF

6:59 PM - 16 May 18