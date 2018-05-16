The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - man overboard
BREAKING: Man critical after being stabbed near Blackhorse Luas stop in Dublin.
US President Donald Trump has acknowledged for the first time that he repaid his lawyer more than 100 thousand dollars last year.
The Taoiseach will meet with the British Prime Minister on the sidelines of an EU summit in Bulgaria today to discuss Brexit.
The Minister for Justice will launch a new Garda recruitment drive today.
It could be a crucial day at the Garda whistleblower tribunal with former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and fo… t.co/eipGC6AUfo
Authorities in Hawaii are warning that people there could be about to see the start of explosive eruptions from a volcano.
Vicky Phelan's PAC appeal; PTSB row back on mortgage sell off plan; university multi million dollar payout to victi… t.co/4aHZZ0eLAy
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/mxumjeJBVF