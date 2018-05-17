Thursday, 17 May 2018

Trump Vs Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump admits that he paid the lawyer who paid Stormy Daniels

Stabbing In Dublin

Garda investigations after two men are rushed to hospital after a dawn stabbing in the capital  

Ebola Outbreak

The fear factor - an international response as an Ebola outbreak spreads to urban areas in the...

Cervical Cancer Scandal

Acting head of the HSE apologises for the "confusion and alarm" caused by the CervicalCheck scandal.

Harassment Case

Man who harassed RTE newsreader Sharon Ni Bheolain to be sentenced.

Terror sympathisers

Gardai monitoring 'small number' of terror sympathisers.

Head Of The HSE Issues Apology

Acting head of the HSE apologises for the "confusion and alarm" caused by the CervicalCheck...

Airbnb Vs The Rental Market

In it for the short term - new report show the real impact on Airbnb on the rental market

Nuclear Politics

North Korea warns that it may pull out of meeting with US president Donald Trump.  

BREAKING: Man critical after being stabbed near Blackhorse Luas stop in Dublin.

8:27 AM - 17 May 18

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged for the first time that he repaid his lawyer more than 100 thousand dollars last year.

6:19 AM - 17 May 18

The Taoiseach will meet with the British Prime Minister on the sidelines of an EU summit in Bulgaria today to discuss Brexit.

6:18 AM - 17 May 18

The Minister for Justice will launch a new Garda recruitment drive today.

6:18 AM - 17 May 18

It could be a crucial day at the Garda whistleblower tribunal with former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and fo… t.co/eipGC6AUfo

6:17 AM - 17 May 18

Authorities in Hawaii are warning that people there could be about to see the start of explosive eruptions from a volcano.

6:17 AM - 17 May 18

Vicky Phelan's PAC appeal; PTSB row back on mortgage sell off plan; university multi million dollar payout to victi… t.co/4aHZZ0eLAy

9:54 PM - 16 May 18

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/mxumjeJBVF

6:59 PM - 16 May 18