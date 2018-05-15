Wednesday, 16 May 2018

Highlights - Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Hihghlights from the UEFA Europa League Final in Lyon, France

Virgin Media and TV3 secure rights to all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches

Virgin Media and TV3 secure rights to all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Sunday, 06 May

Sunday, 06 May 2018
FT in Lyon🏟️ Marseille 0-3 Atletico @Atleti win The @EuropaLeague for the 3rd time 🏆 #TV3EUROPA

9:36 PM - 16 May 18

GOAL! Marseille 0-3 ATLETICO 89' Gabi #TV3EUROPA

9:33 PM - 16 May 18

Atletico Madrid assistant manager Germán Burgos is/was in a Argentinean rock band called 'The Garb'. #tv3europa t.co/uiU7Gd44tt

9:01 PM - 16 May 18

GOAL! Marseille 0-2 ATLETICO 49' Griezmann (2nd) #TV3EUROPA

8:54 PM - 16 May 18

We're back under way at Stade de Lyon🏟️ for The @EuropaLeague Final 🏆 With Marseille trailing Atletico by 1-0 #TV3EUROPA

8:49 PM - 16 May 18

HT in Lyon🏟️ & Atletico lead Marseille 1-0 in The @EuropaLeague Final🏆   Reaction from Souness, Lennon & Kerr comi… t.co/nJ6tPId9jL

8:37 PM - 16 May 18

GOAL! Marseille 0-1 ATLETICO 21' Griezmann #TV3EUROPA

8:09 PM - 16 May 18

We've just kicked off in the Stade de Lyon The @EuropaLeague Final 🏆 Marseille 0-0 Atletico #TV3EUROPA

7:48 PM - 16 May 18