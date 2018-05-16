Harassment Case

Man who harassed RTE newsreader Sharon Ni Bheolain to be sentenced.
Acting head of the HSE apologises for the "confusion and alarm" caused by the CervicalCheck scandal.
Gardai monitoring 'small number' of terror sympathisers.
In it for the short term - new report show the real impact on Airbnb on the rental market
North Korea warns that it may pull out of meeting with US president Donald Trump.
A new dossier of documents published this evening shows the Department of Health WAS aware of problems...
A judge has said a mother of a baby boy who died two days after being born, had to endure "a terrible...
The Government has added its voice to the international condemnation of the Israeli defence forces,...
Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap, both affected by #CervicalCare controversy, are at the Public Accounts Committee now… t.co/FA4ckbRHBr
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ypwlp9NYRE
Gardaí say they are prepared and ready to respond to terrorist incidents, and have carried out a number of simulate… t.co/QzzVEYyus0
Vicky Phelan - whose High court case revealed #CervicalCheck controversy - is at the Public Accounts Committee toda… t.co/hwpztoyCJp
PAC chairman Sean Fleming greets Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap at Leinster House - they will give evidence to the P… t.co/cPUOWQVgT1
Permanent TSB has backtracked on a move to sell off 900 million euro of its non performing loans. @PaulColgan has m… t.co/7CJLsZ0mlE
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Yjw8PdiNWn
The US says it's going ahead with plans for next month's meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un despite North… t.co/m4y7BKrpcd