Cervical Cancer Scandal

Acting head of the HSE apologises for the "confusion and alarm" caused by the CervicalCheck scandal.

Harassment Case

Man who harassed RTE newsreader Sharon Ni Bheolain to be sentenced.

Terror sympathisers

Gardai monitoring 'small number' of terror sympathisers.

Head Of The HSE Issues Apology

Acting head of the HSE apologises for the "confusion and alarm" caused by the CervicalCheck...

Airbnb Vs The Rental Market

In it for the short term - new report show the real impact on Airbnb on the rental market

Nuclear Politics

North Korea warns that it may pull out of meeting with US president Donald Trump.  

Fresh questions about the cervical check scandal

A new dossier of documents published this evening shows the Department of Health WAS aware of problems...

Sandra Cullivan awarded 35,000 euro over the death of her infant son

A judge has said a mother of a baby boy who died two days after being born, had to endure "a terrible...

Government condemns Israeli defence forces

The Government has added its voice to the international condemnation of the Israeli defence forces,...

Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap, both affected by #CervicalCare controversy, are at the Public Accounts Committee now… t.co/FA4ckbRHBr

5:23 PM - 16 May 18

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ypwlp9NYRE

5:05 PM - 16 May 18

Gardaí say they are prepared and ready to respond to terrorist incidents, and have carried out a number of simulate… t.co/QzzVEYyus0

5:05 PM - 16 May 18

Vicky Phelan - whose High court case revealed #CervicalCheck controversy - is at the Public Accounts Committee toda… t.co/hwpztoyCJp

4:59 PM - 16 May 18

PAC chairman Sean Fleming greets Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap at Leinster House - they will give evidence to the P… t.co/cPUOWQVgT1

4:53 PM - 16 May 18

Permanent TSB has backtracked on a move to sell off 900 million euro of its non performing loans. @PaulColgan has m… t.co/7CJLsZ0mlE

4:51 PM - 16 May 18

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Yjw8PdiNWn

3:04 PM - 16 May 18

The US says it's going ahead with plans for next month's meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un despite North… t.co/m4y7BKrpcd

6:35 AM - 16 May 18