Wednesday, 16 May 2018

Wednesday, 16th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 15th May

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - fresh questions about the Cervical Check scandal and why women weren't...

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Monday, 14th May

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Air Crash investigation. Teams work to establish the cause of a fatal...

Monday, 14 May 2018

Sunday, 13th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Sunday, 13 May 2018

Saturday, 12th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.

Saturday, 12 May 2018

Friday, 11th May

On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - an emotional Taoiseach promises answers and action.

Friday, 11 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Thursday, 10 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Tuesday, 8th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 08 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap, both affected by #CervicalCare controversy, are at the Public Accounts Committee now… t.co/FA4ckbRHBr

5:23 PM - 16 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ypwlp9NYRE

5:05 PM - 16 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Gardaí say they are prepared and ready to respond to terrorist incidents, and have carried out a number of simulate… t.co/QzzVEYyus0

5:05 PM - 16 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Vicky Phelan - whose High court case revealed #CervicalCheck controversy - is at the Public Accounts Committee toda… t.co/hwpztoyCJp

4:59 PM - 16 May 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

PAC chairman Sean Fleming greets Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap at Leinster House - they will give evidence to the P… t.co/cPUOWQVgT1

4:53 PM - 16 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Permanent TSB has backtracked on a move to sell off 900 million euro of its non performing loans. @PaulColgan has m… t.co/7CJLsZ0mlE

4:51 PM - 16 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Yjw8PdiNWn

3:04 PM - 16 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The US says it's going ahead with plans for next month's meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un despite North… t.co/m4y7BKrpcd

6:35 AM - 16 May 18