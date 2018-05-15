Wednesday, 16th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - fresh questions about the Cervical Check scandal and why women weren't...
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Air Crash investigation. Teams work to establish the cause of a fatal...
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - an emotional Taoiseach promises answers and action.
Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap, both affected by #CervicalCare controversy, are at the Public Accounts Committee now… t.co/FA4ckbRHBr
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/ypwlp9NYRE
Gardaí say they are prepared and ready to respond to terrorist incidents, and have carried out a number of simulate… t.co/QzzVEYyus0
Vicky Phelan - whose High court case revealed #CervicalCheck controversy - is at the Public Accounts Committee toda… t.co/hwpztoyCJp
PAC chairman Sean Fleming greets Vicky Phelan and Stephen Teap at Leinster House - they will give evidence to the P… t.co/cPUOWQVgT1
Permanent TSB has backtracked on a move to sell off 900 million euro of its non performing loans. @PaulColgan has m… t.co/7CJLsZ0mlE
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Yjw8PdiNWn
The US says it's going ahead with plans for next month's meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un despite North… t.co/m4y7BKrpcd