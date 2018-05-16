Wednesday, 16 May 2018

Airbnb Vs The Rental Market

In it for the short term - new report show the real impact on Airbnb on the rental market

Head Of The HSE Issues Apology

Acting head of the HSE apologises for the "confusion and alarm" caused by the CervicalCheck...

Fresh questions about the cervical check scandal

A new dossier of documents published this evening shows the Department of Health WAS aware of problems...

Sandra Cullivan awarded 35,000 euro over the death of her infant son

A judge has said a mother of a baby boy who died two days after being born, had to endure "a terrible...

Government condemns Israeli defence forces

The Government has added its voice to the international condemnation of the Israeli defence forces,...

Clashes Continue In Gaza

Political tensions and further clashes following the killing of 58 protesters in Gaza .  

The Search For Answers

Investigations continue into the cause of the fatal offaly plane crash

The New Home Of Football

Virgin Media and TV3 win the rights to over 300 Champions League and Europa League matches in a new 3...

Virgin Media and TV3 secure rights to all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches

Virgin Media and TV3 secure rights to all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches for the...

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig

3:04 PM - 16 May 18

The US says it's going ahead with plans for next month's meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un despite North…

6:35 AM - 16 May 18

Officials from the Department of Health and representatives from the HSE and Cervical Check will appear before the…

6:26 AM - 16 May 18

Seven beaches, including five in Dublin, failed minimum health standards in 2017 according to the latest report fro…

6:26 AM - 16 May 18

One out of every two rental properties in Dublin are only available to tourists, according to research from

6:25 AM - 16 May 18

Malaysia's reformist icon Anwar Ibrahim has been released from custody, paving the way for a political comeback.

6:25 AM - 16 May 18

Tonight on 3 News at 10: - US backs Israel at UN Council #Gaza as Irish gov. condemns violence - @gavreilly on…

9:15 PM - 15 May 18

Here's your latest #3News 60 second update with @anneo_donnell

7:01 PM - 15 May 18