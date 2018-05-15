The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - man overboard
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - charged with killing his wife
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Yjw8PdiNWn
The US says it's going ahead with plans for next month's meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un despite North… t.co/m4y7BKrpcd
Officials from the Department of Health and representatives from the HSE and Cervical Check will appear before the… t.co/zU9xTeZVpR
Seven beaches, including five in Dublin, failed minimum health standards in 2017 according to the latest report fro… t.co/eK9W3YS5mV
One out of every two rental properties in Dublin are only available to tourists, according to research from t.co/vAzjOFYVm0
Malaysia's reformist icon Anwar Ibrahim has been released from custody, paving the way for a political comeback.
Tonight on 3 News at 10: - US backs Israel at UN Council #Gaza as Irish gov. condemns violence - @gavreilly on… t.co/a8A5HNCsl0
Here's your latest #3News 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/jdXVLrcFMr