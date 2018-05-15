Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Government condemns Israeli defence forces

The Government has added its voice to the international condemnation of the Israeli defence forces, over the dozens of Palestinian deaths yesterday in Gaza. 

Fresh questions about the cervical check scandal

A new dossier of documents published this evening shows the Department of Health WAS aware of problems...

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Sandra Cullivan awarded 35,000 euro over the death of her infant son

A judge has said a mother of a baby boy who died two days after being born, had to endure "a terrible...

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Clashes Continue In Gaza

Political tensions and further clashes following the killing of 58 protesters in Gaza .  

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

The Search For Answers

Investigations continue into the cause of the fatal offaly plane crash

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

The New Home Of Football

Virgin Media and TV3 win the rights to over 300 Champions League and Europa League matches in a new 3...

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Virgin Media and TV3 secure rights to all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches

Virgin Media and TV3 secure rights to all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches for the...

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Offaly Plane Crash

Air Accident investigators have spent the day examining a plane that crashed in Offaly, claiming the...

Monday, 14 May 2018

Israeli strikes on the border with Palestinian territories

Over 50 people have been killed and almost 2000 injured by Israeli strikes on the border with...

Monday, 14 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Coming up on #3News at 5:30: the latest on the CervicalCheck controversy as new documents published; mother settles… t.co/ai3dPjaPPP

5:26 PM - 15 May 18

3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Mayo man Celyn Eadon fails in his attempt to have his conviction for the murder of his mother overturned. I'll hav… t.co/JEyLgZwsB5

5:18 PM - 15 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

New documents show Dept of Health was aware back in 2016 of problems with the non-disclosure of Cervical Check audi… t.co/7cOUxF0ZKB

5:15 PM - 15 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Efforts to make takeaway coffee cups more environmentally friendly were launched by govt today. But the plan isn't… t.co/QoIp45wuXo

5:07 PM - 15 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your latest #3News 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/qi2CmY7PdB

4:59 PM - 15 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Tributes paid to victims of airplane tragedy in Co Offaly. More at 5:30 on #3News t.co/TZ1dloyZrW

4:57 PM - 15 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Sandra Cullivan settles her High Court action with HSE over death of her baby in 2015. Stevie Cullivan was born at… t.co/JvRtGW0lBc

4:50 PM - 15 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More questions about who knew what and when in the #CervicalCheck controversy. @gavreilly will be live with the latest at 5:30 #3news

4:41 PM - 15 May 18