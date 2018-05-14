Tuesday, 15th May

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - fresh questions about the Cervical Check scandal and why women weren't informed.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - Air Crash investigation. Teams work to establish the cause of a fatal...
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team.
On 3 News at 5.30 this evening - an emotional Taoiseach promises answers and action.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.
Coming up on #3News at 5:30: the latest on the CervicalCheck controversy as new documents published; mother settles… t.co/ai3dPjaPPP
Mayo man Celyn Eadon fails in his attempt to have his conviction for the murder of his mother overturned. I'll hav… t.co/JEyLgZwsB5
New documents show Dept of Health was aware back in 2016 of problems with the non-disclosure of Cervical Check audi… t.co/7cOUxF0ZKB
Efforts to make takeaway coffee cups more environmentally friendly were launched by govt today. But the plan isn't… t.co/QoIp45wuXo
Here's your latest #3News 60 second update with @anneo_donnell t.co/qi2CmY7PdB
Tributes paid to victims of airplane tragedy in Co Offaly. More at 5:30 on #3News t.co/TZ1dloyZrW
Sandra Cullivan settles her High Court action with HSE over death of her baby in 2015. Stevie Cullivan was born at… t.co/JvRtGW0lBc
More questions about who knew what and when in the #CervicalCheck controversy. @gavreilly will be live with the latest at 5:30 #3news