Tuesday, 15 May 2018

The New Home Of Football

Virgin Media and TV3 win the rights to over 300 Champions League and Europa League matches in a new 3 year deal

Clashes Continue In Gaza

Political tensions and further clashes following the killing of 58 protesters in Gaza .  

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

The Search For Answers

Investigations continue into the cause of the fatal offaly plane crash

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Virgin Media and TV3 secure rights to all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches

Virgin Media and TV3 secure rights to all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches for the...

Tuesday, 15 May 2018

Offaly Plane Crash

Air Accident investigators have spent the day examining a plane that crashed in Offaly, claiming the...

Monday, 14 May 2018

Israeli strikes on the border with Palestinian territories

Over 50 people have been killed and almost 2000 injured by Israeli strikes on the border with...

Monday, 14 May 2018

Garret Phillips convicted of rape

An actor and Frank Sinatra impersonator has been convicted of rape at the Central Criminal...

Monday, 14 May 2018

Fatal Plane Crash in County Offaly

Investigations underway after a pilot and a young boy are killed in a midlands plane crash  

Monday, 14 May 2018

Disclosures Tribunal

Who knew what and when? - Former Garda press boss David Taylor gives evidence at the Disclosures...

Monday, 14 May 2018
3News
@GerLynaghTV3
Follow

Celyn Eadon loses appeal against his conviction for the murder of his mother Nóirín Kelly in March 2011 at their home in Mayo #3News

1:11 PM - 15 May 18

3News
@TV3Ireland
Follow

“This landmark UEFA deal confirms Virgin Media as Ireland's leading connected entertainment business and it’s great… t.co/Lo825DgK2t

10:41 AM - 15 May 18

3News
@TV3Ireland
Follow

The deal comes into effect in August this year and includes exclusive rights to all UEFA Champions League final rou… t.co/nT5eMtP3Is

10:41 AM - 15 May 18

3News
@TV3Ireland
Follow

Virgin Media and @TV3Ireland have secured the rights to all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches fo… t.co/RDyDqRjk9S

10:41 AM - 15 May 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

BREAKING: The Tanaiste @simoncoveney summoned the Israeli ambassador to the Dept of Foreign Affairs this morning to… t.co/xkSpNq6wUh

9:17 AM - 15 May 18

3News
@MichaelRyanTV3
Follow

Join me on @IrelandAMTV3 at 7 for the first news of the day, 55 Palestinians killed after Israeli forces open fire,… t.co/9dLxIcgPDG

6:50 AM - 15 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Further protests are expected in the Palestinian territories today after a day of violence in which 55 people were… t.co/8sjCM0G5qW

6:10 AM - 15 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The Cabinet will consider reforms to the governance structure of the HSE when it meets today.

6:10 AM - 15 May 18