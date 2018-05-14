Monday, 14 May 2018

Israeli strikes on the border with Palestinian territories

Over 50 people have been killed and almost 2000 injured by Israeli strikes on the border with Palestinian territories

Offaly Plane Crash

Air Accident investigators have spent the day examining a plane that crashed in Offaly, claiming the...

Garret Phillips convicted of rape

An actor and Frank Sinatra impersonator has been convicted of rape at the Central Criminal...

Fatal Plane Crash in County Offaly

Investigations underway after a pilot and a young boy are killed in a midlands plane crash  

Disclosures Tribunal

Who knew what and when? - Former Garda press boss David Taylor gives evidence at the Disclosures...

New US Embassy in Jerusalem.

A divided city - pomp and protests ahead of the opening of the controversial new US embassy in...

Visually impaired motorist

Five years for the visually impaired motorist convicted of dangerous driving, causing the death of a...

Sentenced to jail

A 20 year old sobs in court as he's jailed for 15 months on child pornography charges.

Cervical cancer scandal

One mother at the centre of the scandal meets her doctors, and wonders how long she has left with her...

