The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - man overboard
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - charged with killing his wife
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Sligo murder investigation
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Sligo body discovery
The scene of yesterday's plane crash in Offaly in which 2 people including a 7 year old boy were killed… t.co/JloQyC1W5f
Join me for the first news of the day on @IrelandAMTV3 at 7, @GerryFoleyTV will have the latest on the Offaly plane crash
Investigations will continue this morning following a light plane crash in Co. Offaly which claimed the lives of 2… t.co/aPU70IUdR9
Tensions are rising in Jerusalem as the United States prepares to move its Israeli embassy to the city later today.
The former head of the Garda Press Office Supt Dave Taylor is due to give evidence to the Disclosures Tribunal today.
The police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Surabaya has been attacked by suspected militants who detonated explosives.
Some retailers suffered sales losses exceeding 30% during the week of Storm Emma, according to the latest report from Retail Ireland.
South Korea says it welcomes North Korea's announcement that it will destroy its Punggyeri nuclear test site.