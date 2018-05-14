Monday, 14 May 2018

New US Embassy in Jerusalem.

A divided city - pomp and protests ahead of the opening of the controversial new US embassy in Jerusalem.

 

Fatal Plane Crash in County Offaly

Investigations underway after a pilot and a young boy are killed in a midlands plane crash  

Monday, 14 May 2018

Disclosures Tribunal

Who knew what and when? - Former Garda press boss David Taylor gives evidence at the Disclosures...

Monday, 14 May 2018

Visually impaired motorist

Five years for the visually impaired motorist convicted of dangerous driving, causing the death of a...

Friday, 11 May 2018

Sentenced to jail

A 20 year old sobs in court as he's jailed for 15 months on child pornography charges.

Friday, 11 May 2018

Cervical cancer scandal

One mother at the centre of the scandal meets her doctors, and wonders how long she has left with her...

Friday, 11 May 2018

Head of the HSE to step down

This morning, one of the women at the centre of the cervical cancer screening scandal has described...

Friday, 11 May 2018

Health minister promises full accountability over the cervical cancer scandal

The Cabinet is considering a package of measures to assist the women affected by the cervical cancer...

Friday, 11 May 2018

Five years for motorist convicted of dangerous driving causing death

A 42 year-old father of two has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after being found guilty of...

Friday, 11 May 2018
