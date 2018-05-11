Friday, 11 May 2018

Sentenced to jail

A 20 year old sobs in court as he's jailed for 15 months on child pornography charges.

Visually impaired motorist

Five years for the visually impaired motorist convicted of dangerous driving, causing the death of a...

Friday, 11 May 2018

Cervical cancer scandal

One mother at the centre of the scandal meets her doctors, and wonders how long she has left with her...

Friday, 11 May 2018

Head of the HSE to step down

This morning, one of the women at the centre of the cervical cancer screening scandal has described...

Friday, 11 May 2018

Health minister promises full accountability over the cervical cancer scandal

The Cabinet is considering a package of measures to assist the women affected by the cervical cancer...

Friday, 11 May 2018

Five years for motorist convicted of dangerous driving causing death

A 42 year-old father of two has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after being found guilty of...

Friday, 11 May 2018

Cervical Cancer Fallout Continues

Another tragic story from the cervical cancer scandal - how a mother of five told her children that...

Thursday, 10 May 2018

President Trump and Kim Yong Un

President Trump confirms a date and venue for his summit with Kim Yong Un.

Thursday, 10 May 2018

Ulster Bank To Offload Mortgages

Ulster Bank confirms it's offloading six and a half thousand homeloans - more than half of them,...

Thursday, 10 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/09Dlh8uAja

7:32 PM - 11 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven on Be3: -Cancer screening scandal latest Government holds crisis meeting Answers and action ar… t.co/kYUjWDMLvv

6:50 PM - 11 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

We're in Spain for Leinster's big weekend in the Champions Cup t.co/Yt1VflQpwa

5:34 PM - 11 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 - An emotional Taoiseach promises answers and action over the screening scandal. Live analysis from @gavreilly

5:20 PM - 11 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/ugbnlWWc9R

5:02 PM - 11 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Full details of the Government media briefing on 3News at 5:30 t.co/osBPC0zl4p

4:23 PM - 11 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm 60 second @3NewsIreland update with @MichaelRyanTV3 t.co/OgtRW1nhqY

3:03 PM - 11 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Police in Los Angeles are investigating the disappearance of a piece of movie memorabilia. Details at 7 on @IrelandAMTV3 news

6:31 AM - 11 May 18