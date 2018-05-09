A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm.
The latest news update at 10pm.
On 3news at 10: Tony O'Brien steps down as HSE boss. @gavreilly is live in studio to discuss the continuing fallout… t.co/TkIJNGkBe5
Breaking: Tony O'Brien to step down as HSE Director General
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/v3F0nNuAIv
Apple decides not to go ahead with planned data centre, @MichaelRyanTV3 has the latest reaction from Athenry t.co/d7XUW47NQ0
Which is understandable, given it now emerges that the HSE planned to STOP telling cancer patients about their audi… t.co/kht2gAWYAo
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @ CarolineTwohig t.co/rXmehl2NwI
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Ax1aQyjTRV
On #3News at 12.30, Apple tells the Supreme Court it does not intend to proceed with an €850 million data centre in… t.co/KtLjkpU2Wh