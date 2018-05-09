3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of national and international news stories
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
The latest news update at 7pm.
Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/v3F0nNuAIv
Apple decides not to go ahead with planned data centre, @MichaelRyanTV3 has the latest reaction from Athenry t.co/d7XUW47NQ0
Which is understandable, given it now emerges that the HSE planned to STOP telling cancer patients about their audi… t.co/kht2gAWYAo
Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @ CarolineTwohig t.co/rXmehl2NwI
Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Ax1aQyjTRV
On #3News at 12.30, Apple tells the Supreme Court it does not intend to proceed with an €850 million data centre in… t.co/KtLjkpU2Wh
Apple has announced it will not be proceeding with it's multi-million Euro data centre in Athenry. #3News
Bus Eireann has announced plans to hire nearly 200 new staff. The new jobs include positions for drivers and mechan… t.co/4cy5QaIWuQ