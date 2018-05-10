Thursday, 10 May 2018

Ulster Bank To Offload Mortgages

Ulster Bank confirms it's offloading six and a half thousand homeloans - more than half of them, owner-occupier.

Cervical Cancer Fallout Continues

Another tragic story from the cervical cancer scandal - how a mother of five told her children that...

President Trump and Kim Yong Un

President Trump confirms a date and venue for his summit with Kim Yong Un.

HSE director comes under more pressure to resign

The Director of the HSE has come under more political pressure to quit over the cervical cancer...

Cervical cancer screening crisis deepens

Political correspondent Gavan Reilly was at Leinster House as the cervical cancer screening crisis...

Apple will not go ahead with Athenry data centre

The Supreme Court has heard that Apple is now not going ahead with its planned 850 million euro data...

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Google Referendum Ad Ban

Pro Life groups claim the move is an abuse of "the democratic process."

Head Of The HSE Refuses To Resign

The head of the HSE again resists calls to go, over the cervical cancer scandal

