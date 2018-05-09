Thursday, 10 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Tuesday, 8th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

3 News at 5:30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.

Monday, 07 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 06 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 05 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 04 May 2018

Thursday, 03 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Wednesday, 2nd May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 02 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 7pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/v3F0nNuAIv

6:59 PM - 10 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Apple decides not to go ahead with planned data centre, @MichaelRyanTV3 has the latest reaction from Athenry t.co/d7XUW47NQ0

6:52 PM - 10 May 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

Which is understandable, given it now emerges that the HSE planned to STOP telling cancer patients about their audi… t.co/kht2gAWYAo

6:12 PM - 10 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @ CarolineTwohig t.co/rXmehl2NwI

4:59 PM - 10 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 3pm @3newsireland 60 second update with @CarolineTwohig t.co/Ax1aQyjTRV

2:59 PM - 10 May 18

3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, Apple tells the Supreme Court it does not intend to proceed with an €850 million data centre in… t.co/KtLjkpU2Wh

12:31 PM - 10 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Apple has announced it will not be proceeding with it's multi-million Euro data centre in Athenry. #3News

9:13 AM - 10 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Bus Eireann has announced plans to hire nearly 200 new staff. The new jobs include positions for drivers and mechan… t.co/4cy5QaIWuQ

6:50 AM - 10 May 18