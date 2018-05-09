Thursday, 10 May

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - man overboard
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - charged with killing his wife
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Sligo murder investigation
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Sligo body discovery
On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a litany of apalling failures
On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the hands of history.
On #3News at 12.30, Apple tells the Supreme Court it does not intend to proceed with an €850 million data centre in… t.co/KtLjkpU2Wh
Apple has announced it will not be proceeding with it's multi-million Euro data centre in Athenry. #3News
Bus Eireann has announced plans to hire nearly 200 new staff. The new jobs include positions for drivers and mechan… t.co/4cy5QaIWuQ
Actress Barbara Windsor has been diagnosed with Alzheimers. Her husband says she was diagnosed in 2014, but that he… t.co/QukG1GwlXf
Geologists have warned that a volcano on Hawaii could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the a… t.co/NPEi2XZGRL
The world's oldest leader has been elected in Malaysia. The country's former ruler, 92 year old Mahathir Mohamad,… t.co/1Vx3tbw3D8
Iran's Supreme leader has warned Donald Trump that he has made a mistake by pulling out of the nuclear deal. #3News
Israel's military is accusing Iran of firing more than 20 rockets into the Golan Heights from Syria. #3News