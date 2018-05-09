Thursday, 10 May 2018

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

The lunchtime news bulletin presented by Colette Fitzpatrick.

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - man overboard

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - charged with killing his wife

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Sligo murder investigation

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Sligo body discovery 

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a litany of apalling failures

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the hands of history.

On #3News at 12.30, Apple tells the Supreme Court it does not intend to proceed with an €850 million data centre in… t.co/KtLjkpU2Wh

12:31 PM - 10 May 18

Apple has announced it will not be proceeding with it's multi-million Euro data centre in Athenry. #3News

9:13 AM - 10 May 18

Bus Eireann has announced plans to hire nearly 200 new staff. The new jobs include positions for drivers and mechan… t.co/4cy5QaIWuQ

6:50 AM - 10 May 18

Actress Barbara Windsor has been diagnosed with Alzheimers. Her husband says she was diagnosed in 2014, but that he… t.co/QukG1GwlXf

6:29 AM - 10 May 18

Geologists have warned that a volcano on Hawaii could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the a… t.co/NPEi2XZGRL

6:28 AM - 10 May 18

The world's oldest leader has been elected in Malaysia. The country's former ruler, 92 year old Mahathir Mohamad,… t.co/1Vx3tbw3D8

6:28 AM - 10 May 18

Iran's Supreme leader has warned Donald Trump that he has made a mistake by pulling out of the nuclear deal. #3News

6:27 AM - 10 May 18

Israel's military is accusing Iran of firing more than 20 rockets into the Golan Heights from Syria. #3News

6:27 AM - 10 May 18