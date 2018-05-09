The Archbishop of Dublin on Crime Epidemic

The Archbishop of Dublin on the death threats hanging over hundreds of people caught up in crime
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
Pro Life groups claim the move is an abuse of "the democratic process."
The head of the HSE again resists calls to go, over the cervical cancer scandal
The head of the HSE has told TDs he will "respectfully decline" their calls for him to resign.
European politicians say the Iran nuclear deal is not dead despite Donald Trump's decision to pull the...
The Government claims today marks a turning point for Irish primary school education as it moves to...
Sentences totalling 31 years have been handed down to four people arrested, when gardai raided a...
A trial date has been set for the former solicitor Michael Lynn on multi million euro theft...
#SirAlexFerguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage. t.co/U8RuTza1R6
On 3 News at 7: Pro Life groups claim #8ref poll has been rigged over Google's ad decision @GerryFoleyTV will be l… t.co/iNMYez7PW2
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/JN8PxyfScM
On #3News at 5.30, the 'baptism barrier' to Catholic primary schools to be lifted in an overhaul of admission polic… t.co/rTIzErg8or
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/km80JAvrdi
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/TZ1p1tNjPO
With the budgetary arithmetic apparently tightening, could diesel drivers be in line for a hit? My report for… t.co/8dQq2tKWI3
Donald Trump has announced he's pulling the US out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal, triggering a new diplomatic c… t.co/JSclkogA5H