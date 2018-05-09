Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Google Referendum Ad Ban

Pro Life groups claim the move is an abuse of "the democratic process."

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Head Of The HSE Refuses To Resign

The head of the HSE again resists calls to go, over the cervical cancer scandal

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

The Archbishop of Dublin on Crime Epidemic

The Archbishop of Dublin on the death threats hanging over hundreds of people caught up in crime

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

HSE boss Tony O'Brien says he will not resign

The head of the HSE has told TDs he will "respectfully decline" their calls for him to resign. 

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

European politicians say Iran nuclear deal is not dead

European politicians say the Iran nuclear deal is not dead despite Donald Trump's decision to pull the...

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Government moves to remove the baptism barrier from primary school admissions

The Government claims today marks a turning point for Irish primary school education as it moves to...

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Bantry Drug Lab Court Trial

Sentences totalling 31 years have been handed down to four people arrested, when gardai raided a...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Michael Lynn Trial

A trial date has been set for the former solicitor Michael Lynn on multi million euro theft...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018
