European politicians say Iran nuclear deal is not dead

European politicians say the Iran nuclear deal is not dead despite Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the agreement.
The head of the HSE has told TDs he will "respectfully decline" their calls for him to resign.
The Government claims today marks a turning point for Irish primary school education as it moves to...
Sentences totalling 31 years have been handed down to four people arrested, when gardai raided a...
A trial date has been set for the former solicitor Michael Lynn on multi million euro theft...
Leo Varadkar has said "more heads may roll" as the fallout from the Cervical Check scandal...
The cervical check scandal is back before the cabinet today with the Government set to formally...
Donald Trump says he'll announce later today if he's pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.
Mark Nash has lost his appeal over the 2015 Grangegorman murder conviction. Nash was found guilty of...
More than 500 people in Dublin have been warned by Gardai that their lives are in danger from criminals.
The Minister for Health and the head of the HSE are to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Health today.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in North Korea to prepare for the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.
Syrian state-run media says Israel struck a military outpost near the capital Damascus last night.
Voting is underway in the fiercely contested Malaysian election.
