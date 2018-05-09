Wednesday, 09 May 2018

HSE boss Tony O'Brien says he will not resign

The head of the HSE has told TDs he will "respectfully decline" their calls for him to resign. 

European politicians say Iran nuclear deal is not dead

European politicians say the Iran nuclear deal is not dead despite Donald Trump's decision to pull the...

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Government moves to remove the baptism barrier from primary school admissions

The Government claims today marks a turning point for Irish primary school education as it moves to...

Wednesday, 09 May 2018

Bantry Drug Lab Court Trial

Sentences totalling 31 years have been handed down to four people arrested, when gardai raided a...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Michael Lynn Trial

A trial date has been set for the former solicitor Michael Lynn on multi million euro theft...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Cervical Cancer Scandal Latest

Leo Varadkar has said "more heads may roll" as the fallout from the Cervical Check scandal...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Government to appoint independent expert to cervical check scandal investigation

The cervical check scandal is back before the cabinet today with the Government set to formally...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

US President to outline the future of Iran nuclear deal

Donald Trump says he'll announce later today if he's pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear deal. 

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Mark Nash loses appeal over murder conviction

Mark Nash has lost his appeal over the 2015 Grangegorman murder conviction. Nash was found guilty of...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018
3News



With the budgetary arithmetic apparently tightening, could diesel drivers be in line for a hit?

10:46 AM - 9 May 18

3News



Donald Trump has announced he's pulling the US out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal, triggering a new diplomatic crisis.

6:19 AM - 9 May 18

3News



More than 500 people in Dublin have been warned by Gardai that their lives are in danger from criminals.

6:19 AM - 9 May 18

3News



The Minister for Health and the head of the HSE are to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Health today.

6:18 AM - 9 May 18

3News



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in North Korea to prepare for the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

6:18 AM - 9 May 18

3News



Syrian state-run media says Israel struck a military outpost near the capital Damascus last night.

6:18 AM - 9 May 18

3News



Voting is underway in the fiercely contested Malaysian election.

6:18 AM - 9 May 18

3News



On 3News at Ten tonight on Be3: -Trump pulls out of Iran nuke deal -Cancer screening scandal fallout -Facebook rejection

9:54 PM - 8 May 18