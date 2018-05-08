Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Cervical Cancer Scandal Latest

Leo Varadkar has said "more heads may roll" as the fallout from the Cervical Check scandal continues. 

Bantry Drug Lab Court Trial

Sentences totalling 31 years have been handed down to four people arrested, when gardai raided a...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Michael Lynn Trial

A trial date has been set for the former solicitor Michael Lynn on multi million euro theft...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Government to appoint independent expert to cervical check scandal investigation

The cervical check scandal is back before the cabinet today with the Government set to formally...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

US President to outline the future of Iran nuclear deal

Donald Trump says he'll announce later today if he's pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear deal. 

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Mark Nash loses appeal over murder conviction

Mark Nash has lost his appeal over the 2015 Grangegorman murder conviction. Nash was found guilty of...

Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Garda Stabbed In Galway

A Garda is recovering in hospital this evening after being injured in a stabbing in Co Galway. A young...

Friday, 04 May 2018

Sinn Fein Weigh In On Cancer Screening

Sinn Fein makes a move on the head of the HSE and wants a Dail vote next week over the cancer...

Friday, 04 May 2018

Cyber-Bullying Victims

A mother whose son took his own life after alleged bullying online says she hasn't given up hope of...

Friday, 04 May 2018
