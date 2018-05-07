Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Tuesday, 8th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

3 News at 5:30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.

Monday, 07 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig

Sunday, 06 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Saturday, 05 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Friday, 04 May 2018

Thursday, 03 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Wednesday, 2nd May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

3News at 5.30

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick

Monday, 30 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/5F0EHgLSYR

6:54 PM - 8 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Seven this evening: -Trump set to pull out of Iran deal -HSE head under political pressure -Facebook mo… t.co/E0nHzhk4ww

6:52 PM - 8 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Reports say the U.S. is set to pull out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal. We'll bring you President Trump's decisi… t.co/ycAtMHGRbJ

6:40 PM - 8 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/mcSIQj3esu

5:00 PM - 8 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

More from this media briefing coming up on 3News at 5:30 t.co/CJHNKsgfcj

4:51 PM - 8 May 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

I am told the @SocDems have agreed to swap their #Dáil time with @sinnfeinireland, which will allow SF to move a mo… t.co/FlxpbWNkzt

4:05 PM - 8 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Firefighters spent the holiday weekend battling gorse fires in the Dublin mountains. 3News went on the front… t.co/ksnvlVNy6D

3:15 PM - 8 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/rgGOWt5t1R

3:04 PM - 8 May 18