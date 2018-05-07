Tuesday, 8th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/5F0EHgLSYR
On 3News at Seven this evening: -Trump set to pull out of Iran deal -HSE head under political pressure -Facebook mo… t.co/E0nHzhk4ww
Reports say the U.S. is set to pull out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal. We'll bring you President Trump's decisi… t.co/ycAtMHGRbJ
Here's your 5pm 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/mcSIQj3esu
More from this media briefing coming up on 3News at 5:30 t.co/CJHNKsgfcj
I am told the @SocDems have agreed to swap their #Dáil time with @sinnfeinireland, which will allow SF to move a mo… t.co/FlxpbWNkzt
WATCH: Firefighters spent the holiday weekend battling gorse fires in the Dublin mountains. 3News went on the front… t.co/ksnvlVNy6D
Here's your latest 60 second #3News update with @GerLynaghTV3 t.co/rgGOWt5t1R