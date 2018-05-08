Mark Nash loses appeal over murder conviction

Mark Nash has lost his appeal over the 2015 Grangegorman murder conviction. Nash was found guilty of murdering Sylvia Sheils and Mary Callanan.
The cervical check scandal is back before the cabinet today with the Government set to formally...
Donald Trump says he'll announce later today if he's pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.
A Garda is recovering in hospital this evening after being injured in a stabbing in Co Galway. A young...
Sinn Fein makes a move on the head of the HSE and wants a Dail vote next week over the cancer...
A mother whose son took his own life after alleged bullying online says she hasn't given up hope of...
Galway TD Sean Canney has quit the independent alliance after a long running row over rotating the...
The HSE is continuing the process of contacting women who may have had a delayed diagnosis of cancer...
Rents across the country have hit an all time high, according to a new report by property website...
On #3News at 12.30, Mark Nash loses his appeal against his conviction for killing two women in Dublin in 1997, know… t.co/rqRNiT7jtX
Mark Nash has lost his appeal against his conviction for killing two women in Dublin in 1997, known as the 'Grangeg… t.co/z66wJcBgQQ
Join me at 7 @IrelandAMTV3 for the first news of the day-Cabinet to discuss plans for scoping inquiry into cancer s… t.co/KtnRIsS8kM
The Cabinet will discuss plans for a scoping inquiry into the Cervical Check scandal this morning.
Donald Trump says he will announce later today if he's pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.
2 men arrested after the discovery of what Gardai say was a drug lab in Co Kildare are due to appear in court this morning.
50 new evening and night-time bus services are being introduced on a trial basis in rural areas.
The Attorney General of New York has resigned hours after 4 women he was romantically involved with accused him of physical violence.