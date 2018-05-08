Tuesday, 08 May 2018

Government to appoint independent expert to cervical check scandal investigation

The cervical check scandal is back before the cabinet today with the Government set to formally appoint a medical expert, to head up the scoping inquiry.  

US President to outline the future of Iran nuclear deal

Donald Trump says he'll announce later today if he's pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear deal. 

Mark Nash loses appeal over murder conviction

Mark Nash has lost his appeal over the 2015 Grangegorman murder conviction. Nash was found guilty of...

Garda Stabbed In Galway

A Garda is recovering in hospital this evening after being injured in a stabbing in Co Galway. A young...

Sinn Fein Weigh In On Cancer Screening

Sinn Fein makes a move on the head of the HSE and wants a Dail vote next week over the cancer...

Cyber-Bullying Victims

A mother whose son took his own life after alleged bullying online says she hasn't given up hope of...

Galway TD Sean Canney has quit the independent alliance

Galway TD Sean Canney has quit the independent alliance after a long running row over rotating the...

HSE continuing to contact women who may have had a delayed cancer diagnosis

The HSE is continuing the process of contacting women who may have had a delayed diagnosis of cancer...

Rents hit all time high

Rents across the country have hit an all time high, according to a new report by property website...

