Monday, 7th May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Caroline Twohig.
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Gardai smash Kildare 'drug lab' -Putin sworn in as Russia leader -Teen in court ove… t.co/9GHGNnqZYH
Roll out the red carpets - the annual Cannes Film Festival kicks off in the south of France tomorrow. The world's… t.co/FmsRlPWGhW
On 3News at 5:30 we report on a battle against gorse fires in the Dublin mountains @RCarrollTV3 t.co/pEgvZIyEkJ
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of an injured man in Bandon, Co. Cork early today. The man in his 20s has be… t.co/yvRcGjUQc1
MISSING: Gardaí are trying to trace 17-year-old Natasha McNeill who was last seen in Clonmel on Tuesday May 1st. t.co/ABRReSSTG4
Latest images from Dublin Mountains gorse fires t.co/NyBhYt1Sm3
Fergus McFadden will miss Champions Cup Final t.co/vpECfAvVgL
Members of @DubFireBrigade battle gorse fires in Glencullen @3NewsIreland t.co/3YlbmI2VSe