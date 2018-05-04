The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
Manchester United says former manager Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage
On 3News at 5:30 on TV3: -Mayo plane crash victim named -Referendum campaigns step up -Hawaii hit by quakes and vo… t.co/FODZtJ9XQC
PHOTOS: Gardaí in Dublin have discovered a cannabis grow house in Marino. Over one hundred cannabis plants seized a… t.co/jmcFB6mgyA
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been reportedly detained by police at an anti-Putin protest in the capital Moscow.
A woman is in a critical condition after being attacked with a drill in Strabane, County Tyrone.
NASA's Mars 'Insight Lander has launched from an air force base in California. It is on a six-month journey to investigate the planet.
PSNI detectives investigating dissident republican activity have arrested two people in Belfast
North Korea has readjusted its time zone to match South Korea's. 'Pyongyang time' had been 30 minutes behind Seoul since 2015.