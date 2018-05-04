Rents hit all time high

Rents across the country have hit an all time high, according to a new report by property website Daft.ie.
Galway TD Sean Canney has quit the independent alliance after a long running row over rotating the...
The HSE is continuing the process of contacting women who may have had a delayed diagnosis of cancer...
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife. Natalia Karachin's body...
Vicky Phelan, whose High Court action exposed the details of the cervical screening scandal, has...
A new report being published this evening has identified shortcomings in staffing, training and...
Rafal Karaczyn has appeared in court in Sligo charged with the murder of his wife,
Dublin man Freddie Thompson has pleaded NOT guilty to the murder of another man in the city almost two...
It's been another day of explosive political exchanges as the cancer screening crisis continues to...
Presenting #3News at 12.30. Join us for latest on Sean Canney resignation, cervical check crisis, soaring rents and… t.co/x5LBU5t0C4
The Nobel Prize in Literature will not be awarded this year, as a result of a sexual harassment scandal. It will be… t.co/GnL4VGQjv3
Ed Sheeran is set to kick off his European tour with a mini Irish tour, starting in Cork this evening. #3News
The White House says it can't confirm reports that three Americans detained in North Korea will be released soon. #3News
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for about 10 thousand people living near a volcano in Hawaii after it began erupting. #3news
Twitter is advising its 336 million users to change their passwords after it recently discovered a bug that saved u… t.co/KMVCjmrKLZ
The funeral of Natalia Karaczyn will take place in Sligo Cathedral today. Her husband appeared in court yesterday… t.co/z7RDZc09ki
At least 125 people have been killed in dust storms in northern India. #3News