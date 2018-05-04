Friday, 04 May 2018

Rents hit all time high

Rents across the country have hit an all time high, according to a new report by property website Daft.ie. 

Galway TD Sean Canney has quit the independent alliance

Galway TD Sean Canney has quit the independent alliance after a long running row over rotating the...

Friday, 04 May 2018

HSE continuing to contact women who may have had a delayed cancer diagnosis

The HSE is continuing the process of contacting women who may have had a delayed diagnosis of cancer...

Friday, 04 May 2018

Husband appears in court charged with murdering his wife

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife.   Natalia Karachin's body...

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Vicky Phelan calls for an open and urgent investigation

Vicky Phelan, whose High Court action exposed the details of the cervical screening scandal, has...

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Maternity services at Portiuncla Hospital under scrutiny

A new report being published this evening has identified shortcomings in staffing, training and...

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Rafal Karaczyn charged with the murder of his wife

Rafal Karaczyn has appeared in court in Sligo charged with the murder of his wife, 

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Freddie Thompson Murder Charge

Dublin man Freddie Thompson has pleaded NOT guilty to the murder of another man in the city almost two...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Cervical Cancer Check Latest

It's been another day of explosive political exchanges as the cancer screening crisis continues to...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018
