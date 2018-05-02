Thursday, 03 May

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of national and international news stories
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
The latest news update at 7pm.
The latest news update at 7pm.
The latest national and international news stories from 3News.
The latest national and international news stories from 3 News.
Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/CSzQAs2BkH
On 3 News at 7: - damning report on maternity services at #Portiuncula hospital - Husband of Natalia Karachin has b… t.co/Bd7RTUPWRJ
WATCH: Pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona demonstrate against plans to dig up Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic C… t.co/PPOLAda9Je
Coming up on #3News @FergalOBrienTV3 with the latest on Dublin's Metro row t.co/diFFxW30U9
On #3News at 5.30, pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona demonstrate against plans to dig up Dublin's Na Fi… t.co/7ri4s1NQRB
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/KDOWNzmffn
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/HM81wl7LeB
On #3News at 12.30, pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona stage a protest at Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic Club… t.co/Tc2JMLDTG3