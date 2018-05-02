Thursday, 03 May

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - The government apologises to Vicky Phelan over a smear test blunder
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - a powerful statement from a woman with just months to live, who was...
WATCH: Pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona demonstrate against plans to dig up Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic C… t.co/PPOLAda9Je
Coming up on #3News @FergalOBrienTV3 with the latest on Dublin's Metro row t.co/diFFxW30U9
On #3News at 5.30, pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona demonstrate against plans to dig up Dublin's Na Fi… t.co/7ri4s1NQRB
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/KDOWNzmffn
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/HM81wl7LeB
On #3News at 12.30, pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona stage a protest at Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic Club… t.co/Tc2JMLDTG3
The Trump / Stormy Daniels controversy rumbles on! I'll have the latest @3NewsIreland at 1230 @MichaelRyanTV3
Rudy Giuliani says President Trump personally repaid his lawyer the 130k dollars he used to silence Stormy Daniels.… t.co/a1ZfRdeVGH