Maternity services at Portiuncla Hospital under scrutiny

A new report being published this evening has identified shortcomings in staffing, training and communication with maternity services at Portiuncla University Hospital.
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife. Natalia Karachin's body...
Vicky Phelan, whose High Court action exposed the details of the cervical screening scandal, has...
Rafal Karaczyn has appeared in court in Sligo charged with the murder of his wife,
Dublin man Freddie Thompson has pleaded NOT guilty to the murder of another man in the city almost two...
It's been another day of explosive political exchanges as the cancer screening crisis continues to...
A murder investigation is now underway in Sligo following the discovery of the body of 32 year old...
The Government's planned inquiry into the cervical check scandal has been severly criticised by the...
In the last hour a kerry woman who was wrongly cleared in 2013 has told 3news of her anger at how her...
WATCH: Pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona demonstrate against plans to dig up Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic C… t.co/PPOLAda9Je
Coming up on #3News @FergalOBrienTV3 with the latest on Dublin's Metro row t.co/diFFxW30U9
On #3News at 5.30, pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona demonstrate against plans to dig up Dublin's Na Fi… t.co/7ri4s1NQRB
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/KDOWNzmffn
Your 3pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/HM81wl7LeB
On #3News at 12.30, pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona stage a protest at Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic Club… t.co/Tc2JMLDTG3
The Trump / Stormy Daniels controversy rumbles on! I'll have the latest @3NewsIreland at 1230 @MichaelRyanTV3
Rudy Giuliani says President Trump personally repaid his lawyer the 130k dollars he used to silence Stormy Daniels.… t.co/a1ZfRdeVGH