Thursday, 03 May 2018

Husband appears in court charged with murdering his wife

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife.   Natalia Karachin's body was found earlier this week.

Vicky Phelan calls for an open and urgent investigation

Vicky Phelan, whose High Court action exposed the details of the cervical screening scandal, has...

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Maternity services at Portiuncla Hospital under scrutiny

A new report being published this evening has identified shortcomings in staffing, training and...

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Rafal Karaczyn charged with the murder of his wife

Rafal Karaczyn has appeared in court in Sligo charged with the murder of his wife, 

Thursday, 03 May 2018

Freddie Thompson Murder Charge

Dublin man Freddie Thompson has pleaded NOT guilty to the murder of another man in the city almost two...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Cervical Cancer Check Latest

It's been another day of explosive political exchanges as the cancer screening crisis continues to...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Murder investigation underway in Sligo

A murder investigation is now underway in Sligo following the discovery of the body of 32 year old...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

The Government's planned inquiry into the cervical check scandal criticised by the opposition

The Government's planned inquiry into the cervical check scandal has been severly criticised by the...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Emma Ni Mhathuna opens up about receiving incorrect result from smear test

In the last hour a kerry woman who was wrongly cleared in 2013 has told 3news of her anger at how her...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018
