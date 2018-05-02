Thursday, 03 May 2018

Rafal Karaczyn charged with the murder of his wife

Rafal Karaczyn has appeared in court in Sligo charged with the murder of his wife, 

Freddie Thompson Murder Charge

Dublin man Freddie Thompson has pleaded NOT guilty to the murder of another man in the city almost two...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Cervical Cancer Check Latest

It's been another day of explosive political exchanges as the cancer screening crisis continues to...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Murder investigation underway in Sligo

A murder investigation is now underway in Sligo following the discovery of the body of 32 year old...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

The Government's planned inquiry into the cervical check scandal criticised by the opposition

The Government's planned inquiry into the cervical check scandal has been severly criticised by the...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Emma Ni Mhathuna opens up about receiving incorrect result from smear test

In the last hour a kerry woman who was wrongly cleared in 2013 has told 3news of her anger at how her...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Woman's Body Found In Sligo

A woman's body is found in Sligo by gardai searching for missing mother of 3, Natalia Kara-chin. 

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Cancer Screening Scandal

The Taoiseach moves to re-assure women as the cancer screening scandal continues

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Cerebral Palsy Settlement

The parents of a 9 year old boy with Cerebral Palsy settle their action for 5 million euro.  

Tuesday, 01 May 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
Follow

On #3News at 12.30, pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona stage a protest at Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic Club… t.co/Tc2JMLDTG3

12:58 PM - 3 May 18

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
Follow

The Trump / Stormy Daniels controversy rumbles on! I'll have the latest @3NewsIreland at 1230 @MichaelRyanTV3

12:11 PM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Rudy Giuliani says President Trump personally repaid his lawyer the 130k dollars he used to silence Stormy Daniels.… t.co/a1ZfRdeVGH

7:48 AM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

An investigation is continuing today into the cause of a military plane crash in the US state of Georgia, in which… t.co/7gjGBdz63S

6:49 AM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Three Americans detained in North Korea may be close to release. President Trump tweeted last night that people sh… t.co/oMeB9vGxG2

6:49 AM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Controversial data firm Cambridge Analytica is closing down with immediate effect. #3News

6:48 AM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A multi million Euro plan to tackle the problem of flooding will be announced in Athlone today. #3News

6:48 AM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The HSE will continue to make contact today with the women affected by the cervical check controversy. The Ministe… t.co/2rEpYbuijy

6:47 AM - 3 May 18