Thursday, 03 May 2018

Thursday, 3rd May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - charged with killing his wife

Wednesday, 2nd May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Sligo murder investigation

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Tuesday, 1st May

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Sligo body discovery 

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Monday, 30th April

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - a litany of apalling failures

Monday, 30 April 2018

Friday, 27th April

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - the hands of history.

Friday, 27 April 2018

Thursday, 26th April

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - Liverpool assualt charges.

Thursday, 26 April 2018

Wednesday, 25th April

On 3News at 12.30 this lunchtime - fighting for his life.

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Tuesday, 24th April

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - insufficient funds.

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Monday, 23rd April

On 3 News at 12.30 this lunchtime - killed in the line of duty.

Monday, 23 April 2018
3News
@FergalOBrienTV3
On #3News at 12.30, pupils from Scoil Mobhi and Scoil Chaitríona stage a protest at Dublin's Na Fianna Gaelic Club… t.co/Tc2JMLDTG3

12:58 PM - 3 May 18

3News
@AislingNiCTV3
The Trump / Stormy Daniels controversy rumbles on! I'll have the latest @3NewsIreland at 1230 @MichaelRyanTV3

12:11 PM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Rudy Giuliani says President Trump personally repaid his lawyer the 130k dollars he used to silence Stormy Daniels.… t.co/a1ZfRdeVGH

7:48 AM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
An investigation is continuing today into the cause of a military plane crash in the US state of Georgia, in which… t.co/7gjGBdz63S

6:49 AM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Three Americans detained in North Korea may be close to release. President Trump tweeted last night that people sh… t.co/oMeB9vGxG2

6:49 AM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Controversial data firm Cambridge Analytica is closing down with immediate effect. #3News

6:48 AM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
A multi million Euro plan to tackle the problem of flooding will be announced in Athlone today. #3News

6:48 AM - 3 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
The HSE will continue to make contact today with the women affected by the cervical check controversy. The Ministe… t.co/2rEpYbuijy

6:47 AM - 3 May 18