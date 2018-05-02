Wednesday, 02 May 2018

The Government's planned inquiry into the cervical check scandal criticised by the opposition

The Government's planned inquiry into the cervical check scandal has been severly criticised by the opposition today. 

Murder investigation underway in Sligo

A murder investigation is now underway in Sligo following the discovery of the body of 32 year old...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Emma Ni Mhathuna opens up about receiving incorrect result from smear test

In the last hour a kerry woman who was wrongly cleared in 2013 has told 3news of her anger at how her...

Wednesday, 02 May 2018

Woman's Body Found In Sligo

A woman's body is found in Sligo by gardai searching for missing mother of 3, Natalia Kara-chin. 

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Cancer Screening Scandal

The Taoiseach moves to re-assure women as the cancer screening scandal continues

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Cerebral Palsy Settlement

The parents of a 9 year old boy with Cerebral Palsy settle their action for 5 million euro.  

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Body Discovered in Sligo

Gardai in sligo investigating the disappearance of a 30 year old woman have discovered a body on open...

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Vicky Phelan Determined to Fight On

Vicky Phelan says she is disgusted at the scale of the cervical check scandal and is determined to...

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

HSE Settlement

The parents of a 9 year old boy with cerebral palsy who settled a high court action against the HSE...

Tuesday, 01 May 2018
