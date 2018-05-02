The Government's planned inquiry into the cervical check scandal criticised by the opposition

The Government's planned inquiry into the cervical check scandal has been severly criticised by the opposition today.
A murder investigation is now underway in Sligo following the discovery of the body of 32 year old...
In the last hour a kerry woman who was wrongly cleared in 2013 has told 3news of her anger at how her...
A woman's body is found in Sligo by gardai searching for missing mother of 3, Natalia Kara-chin.
The Taoiseach moves to re-assure women as the cancer screening scandal continues
The parents of a 9 year old boy with Cerebral Palsy settle their action for 5 million euro.
Gardai in sligo investigating the disappearance of a 30 year old woman have discovered a body on open...
Vicky Phelan says she is disgusted at the scale of the cervical check scandal and is determined to...
The parents of a 9 year old boy with cerebral palsy who settled a high court action against the HSE...
The RSA and the Gardai are appealing to people to stay safe on the roads ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend. The… t.co/UNLzVwsITU
Donald Trump has suggested the United States may militarise space by launching a Space Force. #3News
Donald Trump's former doctor has admitted that a letter he wrote in 2015 praising his health as 'astonishingly exce… t.co/kSNIG5XTFS
Cardinal George Pell is to face two separate trials over multiple charges of "historical sexual abuse." #3News
Nearly 200 people have been arrested in Paris after May Day protests turned violent. #3News
Gardai have confirmed that a body found in Sligo yesterday has been formally identified as missing woman Natalia Ka… t.co/7kNbdND2te
On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - The HSE has confirmed that around half of the women diagnosed with cervical cancer s… t.co/MhrBfONut1
WATCH: Our Top Story Tonight - #CervicalCheck A deepening health and political scandal. Health Minister… t.co/jgTNe8wSO3