Murder investigation underway in Sligo

A murder investigation is now underway in Sligo following the discovery of the body of 32 year old Natalia Karaczyn near the town yesterday morning.
The Government's planned inquiry into the cervical check scandal has been severly criticised by the...
In the last hour a kerry woman who was wrongly cleared in 2013 has told 3news of her anger at how her...
A woman's body is found in Sligo by gardai searching for missing mother of 3, Natalia Kara-chin.
The Taoiseach moves to re-assure women as the cancer screening scandal continues
The parents of a 9 year old boy with Cerebral Palsy settle their action for 5 million euro.
Gardai in sligo investigating the disappearance of a 30 year old woman have discovered a body on open...
Vicky Phelan says she is disgusted at the scale of the cervical check scandal and is determined to...
The parents of a 9 year old boy with cerebral palsy who settled a high court action against the HSE...
The RSA and the Gardai are appealing to people to stay safe on the roads ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend. The… t.co/UNLzVwsITU
Donald Trump has suggested the United States may militarise space by launching a Space Force. #3News
Donald Trump's former doctor has admitted that a letter he wrote in 2015 praising his health as 'astonishingly exce… t.co/kSNIG5XTFS
Cardinal George Pell is to face two separate trials over multiple charges of "historical sexual abuse." #3News
Nearly 200 people have been arrested in Paris after May Day protests turned violent. #3News
Gardai have confirmed that a body found in Sligo yesterday has been formally identified as missing woman Natalia Ka… t.co/7kNbdND2te
On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - The HSE has confirmed that around half of the women diagnosed with cervical cancer s… t.co/MhrBfONut1
WATCH: Our Top Story Tonight - #CervicalCheck A deepening health and political scandal. Health Minister… t.co/jgTNe8wSO3