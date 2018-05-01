Tuesday, 01 May 2018

3News at 10

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories

3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Friday, 27 April

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Friday, 27 April 2018

Thursday, 26th April

The latest news update at 10pm.

Thursday, 26 April 2018

Wednesday, 25th April

The latest news update at 10pm.

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Tuesday, 24 April

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Monday, 23 April

A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.

Monday, 23 April 2018

Friday, 20th April

The latest news update at 10pm.

Friday, 20 April 2018

Tuesday, 17th April

The latest news update at 10pm.

Tuesday, 17 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Our Top Story Tonight - #CervicalCheck A deepening health and political scandal. Health Minister… t.co/jgTNe8wSO3

11:00 PM - 1 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Late 3News headlines coming up at 11pm on @TonightShowTV3 with @ClaireBrockTV #tonightTV3

10:55 PM - 1 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at Ten tonight: -Deepening health and political crisis over cancer screening scandal @gavreilly explains… t.co/JsgtZCCiow

9:47 PM - 1 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Sport: Real Madrid into Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate. Final result in Madrid tonight: 2-2.

9:39 PM - 1 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Dublin firefighters have rescued a casualty from a flat fire in the Pearse Street area of city centre

9:23 PM - 1 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

HSE statement confirms 3,000 women In Ireland diagnosed with cervical cancer since 2008 and approximately half of t… t.co/npH0okXZTp

9:17 PM - 1 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

A security alert in the Kimmage area of Dublin has ended. Army bomb disposal experts have removed a suspicious object.

8:34 PM - 1 May 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Sport: Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O'Neill has told 3News he expects the international futures of Glenn Whel… t.co/2lF6KKyTTJ

8:17 PM - 1 May 18