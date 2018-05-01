3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm.
The latest news update at 10pm.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
A final roundup of today's national and international news stories.
The latest news update at 10pm.
The latest news update at 10pm.
WATCH: Our Top Story Tonight - #CervicalCheck A deepening health and political scandal. Health Minister… t.co/jgTNe8wSO3
Late 3News headlines coming up at 11pm on @TonightShowTV3 with @ClaireBrockTV #tonightTV3
On 3News at Ten tonight: -Deepening health and political crisis over cancer screening scandal @gavreilly explains… t.co/JsgtZCCiow
Sport: Real Madrid into Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate. Final result in Madrid tonight: 2-2.
Dublin firefighters have rescued a casualty from a flat fire in the Pearse Street area of city centre
HSE statement confirms 3,000 women In Ireland diagnosed with cervical cancer since 2008 and approximately half of t… t.co/npH0okXZTp
A security alert in the Kimmage area of Dublin has ended. Army bomb disposal experts have removed a suspicious object.
Sport: Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O'Neill has told 3News he expects the international futures of Glenn Whel… t.co/2lF6KKyTTJ