HSE Settlement

The parents of a 9 year old boy with cerebral palsy who settled a high court action against the HSE have urged the state to settle such cases early
Gardai in sligo investigating the disappearance of a 30 year old woman have discovered a body on open...
Vicky Phelan says she is disgusted at the scale of the cervical check scandal and is determined to...
It's being reported that at least 12 women affected by the Cervical Check controversy may have died.
Two men have been arrested after separate armed raids on the homes of elderly people in Cavan last...
The EU's chief negotiator is touring the border today, with Michel Barnier insisting that free...
Health Minister Simon Harris has said he does not know how many women may have died arising from the...
A man in his fifties has been arrested after Gardai were attacked during searches in south...
North Korea says it will shut down its nuclear test site in May and invite the world to watch.
Presenting #3News at 12.30 - join us for latest on discovery of a body on open ground near Carns in Sligo. We'll be live at the scene.
Gardai in Sligo searching for missing woman Natalia Karaczyn have recovered a body #3News t.co/WZN8LSae1i
A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Co. Meath. He's being held at Ashbourne Ga… t.co/ENocTqSVW7
A man and woman arrested by Gardaí investigating raids on the homes of elderly people in Cavan will appear in court this morning. #3News
Apple is expected to announce a 100 billion dollar giveaway to it's shareholders today when it releases details of… t.co/g9RuYIbMkw
Reports in the US suggest President Trump has agreed to meet the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along the border b… t.co/B5Hvftaoyv
A court in Australia has ruled that Cardinal George Pell is to stand trial on sexual assault charges. #3News
The Government's new sugar tax on soft drinks takes effect from today. #3News