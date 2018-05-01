Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Body Discovered in Sligo

Gardai in sligo investigating the disappearance of a 30 year old woman have discovered a body on open ground on the outskirts of the town. 

Vicky Phelan Determined to Fight On

Vicky Phelan says she is disgusted at the scale of the cervical check scandal and is determined to...

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

HSE Settlement

The parents of a 9 year old boy with cerebral palsy who settled a high court action against the HSE...

Tuesday, 01 May 2018

Cervical Check controversy

It's being reported that at least 12 women affected by the Cervical Check controversy may have died.

Monday, 30 April 2018

Cavan Raids

Two men have been arrested after separate armed raids on the homes of elderly people in Cavan last...

Monday, 30 April 2018

Michel Barnier's Border visit

The EU's chief negotiator is touring the border today, with Michel Barnier insisting that free...

Monday, 30 April 2018

Growing cancer test results scandal

Health Minister Simon Harris has said he does not know how many women may have died arising from the...

Sunday, 29 April 2018

Gardai attacked during drug search operations in South Dublin

A man in his fifties has been arrested after Gardai were attacked during searches in south...

Sunday, 29 April 2018

North Korea promises to close its nuclear test site

North Korea says it will shut down its nuclear test site in May and invite the world to watch. 

Sunday, 29 April 2018
