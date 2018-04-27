3News at 7

The latest national and international news stories from 3 News
On 3News at Ten tonight: -Cancer screening scandal grows Thousands call special helpline -Arrest over Sligo missi… t.co/U4YiAckhNr
Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of 30-year-old Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo.
On 3News at Seven this evening: Latest on the cancer screening scandal as authorities promise investigations.… t.co/S6KOb9t9Uw
“Mandatory open disclosure will become the law of the land” @SimonHarrisTD #cervicalcheck @3NewsIreland t.co/nX12zfuiDS
Two thirds of women in HSE cervical cancer review weren't told their smear test results were part of an audit, or o… t.co/EOVQMhHFG3
Swiss police say 4 hikers have died in the Alps after becoming trapped by extreme weather.
