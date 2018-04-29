The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - The government apologises to Vicky Phelan over a smear test blunder
On 3News at 5.30 this evening - a powerful statement from a woman with just months to live, who was...
The latest news update at 5.30pm.
Your 7pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/ISBc0m0XPz
On 3News at Seven this evening: Latest on the cancer screening scandal as authorities promise investigations.… t.co/S6KOb9t9Uw
“Mandatory open disclosure will become the law of the land” @SimonHarrisTD #cervicalcheck @3NewsIreland t.co/nX12zfuiDS
Two thirds of women in HSE cervical cancer review weren't told their smear test results were part of an audit, or o… t.co/EOVQMhHFG3
Swiss police say 4 hikers have died in the Alps after becoming trapped by extreme weather.
Your 5pm 3News 60 second update with @sharonmlynch t.co/zZis1SibqS
Gardaí investigating the circumstances around the disappearance of 30-year-old Natalia Karaczyn, missing from her S… t.co/NjRjTBZkz8
Firefighters in Dublin have rescued a man from a house fire in Kimmage. t.co/QYMzGwV4sZ