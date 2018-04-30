Cavan Raids

Two men have been arrested after separate armed raids on the homes of elderly people in Cavan last night.
It's being reported that at least 12 women affected by the Cervical Check controversy may have died.
The EU's chief negotiator is touring the border today, with Michel Barnier insisting that free...
Health Minister Simon Harris has said he does not know how many women may have died arising from the...
A man in his fifties has been arrested after Gardai were attacked during searches in south...
North Korea says it will shut down its nuclear test site in May and invite the world to watch.
A phone helpline for women worried about their cervical screening results has opened after a delay due...
The Parish Priest of Portumna says the community has been left stunned by the death of a 75-year-old...
North Korea's media has hailed the historic peace summit between the two Korean leaders as the start...
Mystery surrounds the tree planted by President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House. Det… t.co/ezfcfqkezN
The National Youth Council of Ireland is urging young people to make sure they have registered to vote in the abort… t.co/p6mwwTOAaY
The new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said there is a real opportunity of a nuclear deal when President Tru… t.co/BuKYMOQ6dI
The UK's Home Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned after a scandal involving the British Government's treatment of Caribbean migrants #3News
Up to 150 migrants travelling together are stuck at the Mexico border after being refused entry to the US. #3News
The EU's Chief negotiator Michel Barnier will deliver a keynote speech on Brexit at an event in Dundalk today. #3News
