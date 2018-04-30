Monday, 30 April 2018

Cavan Raids

Two men have been arrested after separate armed raids on the homes of elderly people in Cavan last night.  

Cervical Check controversy

It's being reported that at least 12 women affected by the Cervical Check controversy may have died.

Michel Barnier's Border visit

The EU's chief negotiator is touring the border today, with Michel Barnier insisting that free...

Growing cancer test results scandal

Health Minister Simon Harris has said he does not know how many women may have died arising from the...

Gardai attacked during drug search operations in South Dublin

A man in his fifties has been arrested after Gardai were attacked during searches in south...

North Korea promises to close its nuclear test site

North Korea says it will shut down its nuclear test site in May and invite the world to watch. 

Cervical cancer care helpline finally opens

A phone helpline for women worried about their cervical screening results has opened after a delay due...

Gardai in County Galway investigating death of a woman

The Parish Priest of Portumna says the community has been left stunned by the death of a 75-year-old...

North Korean state TV hails the historic peace summit

North Korea's media has hailed the historic peace summit between the two Korean leaders as the start...

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Mystery surrounds the tree planted by President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

6:23 AM - 30 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The National Youth Council of Ireland is urging young people to make sure they have registered to vote in the abort…

6:22 AM - 30 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said there is a real opportunity of a nuclear deal when President Tru…

6:22 AM - 30 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The UK's Home Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned after a scandal involving the British Government's treatment of Caribbean migrants #3News

6:21 AM - 30 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Up to 150 migrants travelling together are stuck at the Mexico border after being refused entry to the US. #3News

6:21 AM - 30 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

The EU's Chief negotiator Michel Barnier will deliver a keynote speech on Brexit at an event in Dundalk today. #3News

6:20 AM - 30 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On @IrelandAMTV3 news from 7 - The HSE will today begin the process of contacting 206 women who were wrongly given…

6:20 AM - 30 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Cancer test results scandal grows -Gardai attacked during Dublin raid -NKorea prom…

5:19 PM - 29 Apr 18