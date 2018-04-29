Sunday, 29 April 2018

North Korea promises to close its nuclear test site

North Korea says it will shut down its nuclear test site in May and invite the world to watch. 

Growing cancer test results scandal

Health Minister Simon Harris has said he does not know how many women may have died arising from the...

Sunday, 29 April 2018

Gardai attacked during drug search operations in South Dublin

A man in his fifties has been arrested after Gardai were attacked during searches in south...

Sunday, 29 April 2018

Cervical cancer care helpline finally opens

A phone helpline for women worried about their cervical screening results has opened after a delay due...

Saturday, 28 April 2018

Gardai in County Galway investigating death of a woman

The Parish Priest of Portumna says the community has been left stunned by the death of a 75-year-old...

Saturday, 28 April 2018

North Korean state TV hails the historic peace summit

North Korea's media has hailed the historic peace summit between the two Korean leaders as the start...

Saturday, 28 April 2018

The crisis deepens at Cervical Check

The Minister for Health has said he doesn't have confidence in the management of the Cervical Check...

Friday, 27 April 2018

Liverpool boss reveals his horror on learning of a serious assault on an Irish fan

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said he can't find the words to describe his reaction when he heard...

Friday, 27 April 2018

North Korea's leader comes south

The leaders of North and South Korea have held an historic meeting and agreed to rid their nations of...

Friday, 27 April 2018
5:19 PM - 29 Apr 18

5:05 PM - 29 Apr 18

A security alert between Lisburn and Lurgan is affecting train services on the Dublin-Belfast line

1:36 PM - 29 Apr 18

1:35 PM - 29 Apr 18

Sport: Sunderland manager Chris Coleman sacked by the club

1:21 PM - 29 Apr 18

MISSING: Gardaí trying to find 14-year-old Serxhio Budi, missing from Dublin 4 since yesterday evening.

1:17 PM - 29 Apr 18

MISSING: Gardai trying to trace 47-year-old John Renehan who was last seen in Kilkenny on Wednesday afternoon.

12:20 PM - 29 Apr 18

A man has been arrested after Gardaí were attacked during search operations on Ballyogan Avenue in Dublin.

11:37 AM - 29 Apr 18