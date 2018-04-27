Saturday, 28 April 2018

Saturday, 28 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 27 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Friday, 27 April 2018

Thursday, 26th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - The government apologises to Vicky Phelan over a smear test blunder

Thursday, 26 April 2018

Wednesday, 25th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - a powerful statement from a woman with just months to live, who was...

Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Tuesday, 24 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Monday, 23 April

The latest national and international news stories from the 3News team, hosted by Colette Fitzpatrick.

Monday, 23 April 2018

Sunday, 22nd April

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Sunday, 22 April 2018

Saturday, 21st April

The latest news update at 5.30pm.

Saturday, 21 April 2018

Friday, 20th April

On 3News at 5.30 this evening - another family calls for better cardiac services in the South East

Friday, 20 April 2018
Click here to view more
3News
@3newsireland
Follow

WATCH: Hundreds of women concerned about their smear test results have been calling the #CervicalCheck Helpline. Th… t.co/dWrFB2ILPs

6:34 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Follow

Just in from the Department of Health on #CervicalCheck t.co/FZlQr7VSlo

5:59 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Cancer care crisis helpline opens -Garda probe Galway farm death -North Korea hails… t.co/zWFQdSJC8k

5:18 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
Follow

I'm presenting 3news at 5.30 today on #tv3 with the latest on cancer screening crisis from @DebsNaylor , Gardai inv… t.co/87oCqjy9vp

5:06 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@ericgclarke
Follow

"The shock of it has been deepened by the fact that there is a garda investigation." Fr Michael Byrne PP Portumna s… t.co/5JO7qHh2gz

4:13 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

President Trump says he has spoken to South Korea's President Moon about the inter-Korean peace summit #interkoreansummit

3:03 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@gavreilly
Follow

Statement from the HSE - it is aiming to ensure, by Monday, that all 206 cases of possible cervical cancer have bee… t.co/EE9UCoRDAV

1:58 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Follow

Pope Francis says he is 'deeply moved' by the death of British boy Alfie Evans, the child at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment

1:39 PM - 28 Apr 18