Saturday, 28 April 2018

North Korean state TV hails the historic peace summit

North Korea's media has hailed the historic peace summit between the two Korean leaders as the start of a new era for the troubled peninsula. 

Cervical cancer care helpline finally opens

A phone helpline for women worried about their cervical screening results has opened after a delay due...

Saturday, 28 April 2018

Gardai in County Galway investigating death of a woman

The Parish Priest of Portumna says the community has been left stunned by the death of a 75-year-old...

Saturday, 28 April 2018

The crisis deepens at Cervical Check

The Minister for Health has said he doesn't have confidence in the management of the Cervical Check...

Friday, 27 April 2018

Liverpool boss reveals his horror on learning of a serious assault on an Irish fan

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said he can't find the words to describe his reaction when he heard...

Friday, 27 April 2018

North Korea's leader comes south

The leaders of North and South Korea have held an historic meeting and agreed to rid their nations of...

Friday, 27 April 2018

The hands of history

Korean leaders meet in groundbreaking peace talks and promise to take nuclear weapons off the table.

Friday, 27 April 2018

Patient's rights

More fallout from the Vicky Phelan case as the HSE confirms a further 200 failures, in the cervical...

Friday, 27 April 2018

Pay back time

Pressure increases on the government to deliver for new public servants.

Friday, 27 April 2018
3News
@3newsireland
WATCH: Hundreds of women concerned about their smear test results have been calling the #CervicalCheck Helpline. Th… t.co/dWrFB2ILPs

6:34 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@DebsNaylor
Just in from the Department of Health on #CervicalCheck t.co/FZlQr7VSlo

5:59 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Cancer care crisis helpline opens -Garda probe Galway farm death -North Korea hails… t.co/zWFQdSJC8k

5:18 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@CarolineTwohig
I'm presenting 3news at 5.30 today on #tv3 with the latest on cancer screening crisis from @DebsNaylor , Gardai inv… t.co/87oCqjy9vp

5:06 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@ericgclarke
"The shock of it has been deepened by the fact that there is a garda investigation." Fr Michael Byrne PP Portumna s… t.co/5JO7qHh2gz

4:13 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
President Trump says he has spoken to South Korea's President Moon about the inter-Korean peace summit #interkoreansummit

3:03 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@gavreilly
Statement from the HSE - it is aiming to ensure, by Monday, that all 206 cases of possible cervical cancer have bee… t.co/EE9UCoRDAV

1:58 PM - 28 Apr 18

3News
@3newsireland
Pope Francis says he is 'deeply moved' by the death of British boy Alfie Evans, the child at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment

1:39 PM - 28 Apr 18