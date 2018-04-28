Gardai in County Galway investigating death of a woman

The Parish Priest of Portumna says the community has been left stunned by the death of a 75-year-old woman on a farm yesterday afternoon.
A phone helpline for women worried about their cervical screening results has opened after a delay due...
North Korea's media has hailed the historic peace summit between the two Korean leaders as the start...
The Minister for Health has said he doesn't have confidence in the management of the Cervical Check...
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has said he can't find the words to describe his reaction when he heard...
The leaders of North and South Korea have held an historic meeting and agreed to rid their nations of...
Korean leaders meet in groundbreaking peace talks and promise to take nuclear weapons off the table.
More fallout from the Vicky Phelan case as the HSE confirms a further 200 failures, in the cervical...
Pressure increases on the government to deliver for new public servants.
WATCH: Hundreds of women concerned about their smear test results have been calling the #CervicalCheck Helpline. Th… t.co/dWrFB2ILPs
Just in from the Department of Health on #CervicalCheck t.co/FZlQr7VSlo
On 3News at 5:30 this evening: -Cancer care crisis helpline opens -Garda probe Galway farm death -North Korea hails… t.co/zWFQdSJC8k
I'm presenting 3news at 5.30 today on #tv3 with the latest on cancer screening crisis from @DebsNaylor , Gardai inv… t.co/87oCqjy9vp
"The shock of it has been deepened by the fact that there is a garda investigation." Fr Michael Byrne PP Portumna s… t.co/5JO7qHh2gz
President Trump says he has spoken to South Korea's President Moon about the inter-Korean peace summit #interkoreansummit
Statement from the HSE - it is aiming to ensure, by Monday, that all 206 cases of possible cervical cancer have bee… t.co/EE9UCoRDAV
Pope Francis says he is 'deeply moved' by the death of British boy Alfie Evans, the child at the centre of a legal battle over his treatment